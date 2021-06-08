Before the consultation of the legislators, the general manager of Pfizer Argentina, Nicolás Vaquer, detailed what the failed agreement was like, with Argentina to deliver 8 million vaccines between the end of 2020 and the middle of this year and another 5 million in the second half. It was within the framework of the call that Congress had made for pharmaceutical companies to give explanations about the negotiations and contracts with the Government for vaccines for the coronavirus.

“13.2 million vaccines offered to be delivered as of December 2020. 1 million before the end of the year 2020; 2 million during the first quarter; 5 million during the second quarter and the rest during the fourth quarter, “he said after ensuring that Pfizer has” 640 million vaccines delivered “with contractual compliance of 99%”, in 116 countries with which it signed agreements.

He drew a timeline noting that the laboratory signed a confidentiality agreement on July 11, that the first offer was on July 25 by teleconference and on July 27 it was sent in writing. And that on October 1 there was a second offer and that the Government showed interest “with those that could be delivered before March 2020.”

However, it confirmed that “the legal framework (of Argentina) is not compatible with some of the contractual aspects proposed by Pfizer”.

Along these lines, he acknowledged that Pfizer “has confidence in the safety profile” of the vaccine but asks for an immunity clause. The same, he assures, that he asked the rest of the countries with which he agreed.

“Pfizer assumed the risks of accelerating vaccine processes. We are living in an unprecedented situation and that generates unusual risks for vaccine producers. That is why an immunity clause and others are included,” said Vaquer.

The Vaccine Law was approved in November and the businessman implied that the ruling party already knew its conditions when it was approved. “We were not invited to participate in the legislative process but we had shared the contract and the contractual aspects. We understand that it is the power of the Government to decide with which vaccine to advance and in that sense make changes or propose them,” he said.

It did not confirm if a change in the approved Law would be enough to unblock the conflict.

“I am not a lawyer, I cannot give details. But those conversations are going through a technical table with the Ministry of Health and the Legal and Technical Secretariat, where there are already concrete ideas to move forward,” he said.