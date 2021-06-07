The ‘scooters’, motorcycles and motorcycles add freshness to its usual virtuessuch as agility and economy. However, despite the heat, we must continue to observe a series of essential measures to enjoy our two-wheelers in complete safety.

The CEO of Peugeot Motocycles, Francisco Dominguez, offers us a series of tips and recommendations so that we do not relax our habits and thus avoid unpleasant surprises, including the typical and ‘painful’ sanctions that multiply during the hot months.

Clothing



To safely drive a motorcycle, either a light, dynamic and fun version of the high-wheel ‘scooter’, or a comfortable, powerful, hypertechnological and practical 3-wheel ‘scooter’, Domínguez explains that “we must resort to garments that do not leave our skin at risk of erosions and chafing. Therefore, shorts and T-shirts that expose arms and legs are ruled out. However, there are light and fresh fabrics that will allow us to comply with this recommendation. without making us feel hot on the bike ». Of course, do not miss the convenience of resorting to light-colored garments that do not retain heat and allow greater air circulation.

According to the CEO of Peugeot Motocycles “it is advisable to wear a jacket that protects our trunk and some gloves, obligatory since the beginning of the year, that protect our hands from any scratch or slip, “he explains. New generation fabrics, capable of safeguarding the integrity of the skin without impeding ventilation, are the most recommended in these spring and summer months.

Footwear



Regarding footwear, Francisco Domínguez emphasizes that it must be closed, although this does not mean that heavy winter boots should be considered. Any cool and comfortable shoe (and that even fits in the storage spaces of the vehicle) can fulfill this function and free the user from dangerous driving in the always unstable flip flops. «Think that, at traffic lights and traffic jams, your feet are the base on which the motorcycle is based. Flip-flops, apart from being unsafe, can make you stomp, overheat on the asphalt … they are always a danger on a motorcycle, ”he recalls.

Helmet



Although the use of a full-face helmet is always recommended, since it is the one that offers the most guarantees when it comes to protecting the head, Domínguez emphasizes that during these summer months you can rresort to open models such as the ‘Jet’ helmet “Known in biker jargon as ‘Calimero’, the coolest and also the most comfortable for the hot season,” he explains.

Hydration



When traveling by motorcycle, it is also important to consider the time that you are going to be riding, since with the heat it increases considerably the risk of dehydration. In case you are going to undertake a considerable journey, do not forget a cap, drink enough water and stock up on a bottle that can save anyone from an unpleasant situation at the controls of their ‘scooter’. “If for whatever reason we are” thrown “on the road, it is not the same to wait inside your car for the tow truck to come to be on top of the motorcycle without a shadow around it,” warns Francisco Domínguez.