A mathematics teacher can teach statistics by throwing students some data and asking them to calculate the mean and standard deviation. Or you can explain what the statistic is for by asking the kids who the best player in the NBA is. A student can choose the one who has made more baskets than the average, and another who has shown more regularity (a lower standard deviation), because in the end he makes fewer mistakes. The idea is not mine, God help us, but of the professor of didactics of mathematics Antonio Moreno, of the University of Granada. Moreno is one of the authors of a very interesting document that the Spanish Mathematics Committee (Cemat) has sent to the Ministry of Education for the new school curriculum that will start in the fall of next year.

Another example of the Cemat. If to make paella for six people you need a paella pan of half a meter in diameter, what happens if another six are suddenly signed up? We will have to take out the one meter paella pan, right? No, because the surface of a circle does not grow in proportion to its diameter. Proportionality is the basic concept that must be explained to children, at least if we do not want them to become brothers-in-law who gorge on their loved ones.

The central idea is to save much of the time that students now spend practicing algorithms – the repetitive and sequential operations that we use to add, divide, or extract square roots – and take advantage of those class hours to teach them to understand the concepts behind those square roots. operations, whys and paraqués. Once they understand that, the kids can now delegate the pounding algorithm to the calculators.

The reference grammarian in Spanish until his death in 1998, Emilio Alarcos, said that teaching grammar theory is useless before the age of 14. Children, according to him, should more or less distinguish between a noun, an adjective and a verb, yes, but without that serving as an excuse to throw them into the quicksand of structural syntax or generative grammar. Even for experienced linguists, these syntactic trees were difficult to digest. “Escobones!”, Said the academic Rafael Lapesa, “that more than trees look like brooms!”. Alarcos argued that the school should focus on the practice of the language, not its deep theory. Maybe a girl in the class later decides to become a linguist, but the teacher has to take care of everyone else, and then classical learning slides, because no one understands what the hell that is for.

What was valid for grammar is also valid for mathematics. Just as a teacher cannot train children as professional philologists, neither can he train mathematical researchers. Cemat’s recommendation is to stimulate their critical sense and teach them to reason. The mathematicians’ document is not a weightless object wandering beyond Orion, as it is in line with the guidelines of the PISA 2021 report and with the experience of 10 years in Canada. It is the current schemes that are lost in spacetime, educating generation after generation allergic to mathematics.