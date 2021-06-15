The photos on the mobile accumulate and when one decides to carry out a general review, one finds with images that he does not remember where they were taken or where they correspond.

To know the exact location, Google Photos has the perfect solution to this type of forgetfulness. An application that comes by default on Android and you just have to open it and in the “Search” section enter the Places section.

There will appear all the available galleries and where they have been made. Also, always It is possible to open the photo from the app and by clicking on the three dots menu, the map of where the photo was taken will appear.

However, this for some people can be a problem, as they do not want the location to be saved and retain their privacy. Above all, when sending the photo to someone who does not access the place.

How to turn off the location tag in Goolge Photos

To deactivate this option, just open the smartphone camera application. Go to settings and deactivate the location tags, in this way none of the photos will be saved again with this information.

Also, to remove the location of a photo that is about to be sent, the best thing is to send it by WhatsApp or Telegram, because these applications erase that data to compress it better.

What’s new on iPhone

The Google editor is preparing some changes for iOS, providing a number of editing functions that it already offers to Android users.

The Google community manager in a Photos help forum post announced that “Smart, easy-to-use features” will be rolled out for iOS users.



The improvements of Google Photos on iPhone.

Google Photos on iPhones soon it will start showing a new tab in the photo editor that uses machine learning to give you suggestions that are tailored to the specific photo they are editing. These suggestions include a number of editing features, such as brightness, contrast, and more.

Google Photos will show suggestions like Enhance and Color Pop to iPhone users. “We will continue to add more suggestions over time to help your portraits, landscapes, sunsets and more really stand out, “the post said.

For those Google Photo users who want to see what changes were applied, many suggestions will show the specific edits that changed the photo. This, according to Google, will allow users to use more granular controls for further customization.

In terms of video editing, The iPhone app will allow users to crop, rotate, crop, adjust and apply filters.

“We also updated the look and feel to match the new photo editor and make the experience easier to use,” added Google.

This month, Google Photos stopped providing free unlimited high-quality backups. This means that all photos that users backup to Google Photos, either in high quality or original quality, they will consume the free 15 GB storage of the Google account that is shared in Gmail and Drive.

Before, only the photos that were backed up in original quality occupied the storage of the Google account.

SL