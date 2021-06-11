Computer security is one of the main concerns of all those people who live constantly connected to the internet.

Spying or hacking is much more common than it seems. It may be for many interests that they go from the economic or sentimental to the purchase and sale of data.

Although the user thinks they are safe, they will never know why they may end up being the victim of an intruder.

There are a number of signs that we can be alert to if we want to realize in time that someone corrupted our device and is watching our movements:

Applications close on their own

If applications are suddenly closed repeatedly it’s never a good sign. It is true that it does not always have to be because they are spying on us, there are many possible explanations. But espionage It is one of them so you have to be careful.

Greater slowness

If someone is using your cell phone or notebook at the same time, logically it has to go slower. Check that the processor is not being used more than normal, if so, it is an indication that someone accessed your processing power.

Battery drains fast

Unexpected battery discharge can be a sign of hacking. Credit pxhere.com

Batteries deteriorate and last less and less time, but if that durability is uneven it may be a sign that they are watching.

If one day it works normal, the next day it does not and then it works normal again, it is not only a bad sign, it is also time to consult with the technical service.

Strange logins

Many people ignore notifications or security emailsBut if you get any from someone who logged into one of your accounts, track them down until you know what they are about. It is the greatest evidence of espionage.

Interference

If you see that your phone does strange noises when you call or that communications are not working as they should is a bad signal. In the same way, you do not have to be a hacker, but check it as soon as possible because it does not bode well.



Photo: AP

Data is spent ahead of time

If your data is spent a day or two ahead of schedule, it does not have to be something strange, it may be because some background applications use more megabytes of your Internet plan than before. But if consumption increased considerably from one day to another is something to check immediately.

Advice



Apps in APK format are often potential ways for a third party to take control of your phone. Photo: capture.

When you download an application to your cell phone, you may be asked to grant multiple permissions, including the ability to read your files, access the camera, or listen to the microphone. There are legitimate uses for these capabilities, but they are potentially exposed to abuse.

That especially applies to Android users, as Google’s app verification process isn’t as strict as Apple’s. In fact, there are usually malicious applications that spend months in the Play Store before being detected and eliminated.

Android also allows you to install applications from third-party sources, known as APKs, which, for example, allow services such as the iPhone AppStore to work. Therefore, it is never recommended to download and install applications that are not supported by Google or Apple.

With information from La Vanguardia.

SL