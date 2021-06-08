A person walks in front of an exchange house in Buenos Aires (Argentina), where inflation has skyrocketed. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE

There is a ubiquitous word in brokerage reports in the last month: inflation. Prices in the United States rose 4.2% in April compared to the previous year; a level that had not been seen since September 2008, when they increased by 4.9%. For its part, the index that closely monitors the American Federal Reserve, and that measures personal consumption expenditure (Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, PCE for its acronym in English), rose by 3.1%, above expectations of the market that placed it at 2.9%. Despite the calmer waters falling in Europe, according to data from the European statistics office Eurostat, the inflation rate in the euro area registered its highest level in just over two and a half years in May, at 2%.

In themselves and in isolation, these data are not, according to the experts consulted, entirely relevant or worrying. It is, in his opinion, a specific result of a “base effect”, because the current evolution of prices is compared with what happened in 2020, in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic. Also because they are the reflection of a recovery in the prices of raw materials that, with the confinement, had fallen to historical lows. Furthermore, inflationary pressures have occurred in a scenario of strong fiscal and monetary stimuli. Analysts point out that the rise in the CPI at least is not yet explained by the increase in wage costs, which would be, in their opinion, alarming.

In equities, the recommendations point to European cyclical stocks “

Despite these caveats, there is some concern in the market. There are nerves about the possible evolution of inflation, at least in the short term, which experts put in the US above 5.5% at the end of 2021, although they are more optimistic for the following years. Directly related to this scenario, there is also uncertainty about the possible rise in interest rates and, to close the circle, nervousness about the strength of the recovery in the general economic situation. It seems that the shadow of what the European Central Bank (ECB) itself calls “inflation monster” is beginning to appear, of which it says in a very simple but very enlightening cartoon video that “once it starts it does not stop Just like that”. Represented as a kind of giant toad with legs, it can, in the opinion of the ECB, “cause serious problems for the economy and also make people lose confidence in their currency.”

In this context, it is logical for investors to consider what to do with their money. How to face this new scenario with possible price increases that, if they do occur, will cause real incomes, called coupons, dividends, interest … to evolve downwards. For Álvaro Antón Luna, country head from Aberdeen Standard Investments, it is certainly a time to be a little out of fixed income investing, whether it is public or private, and take positions in assets with a little more risk. “In equities, perhaps the clearest bet will be more European than American procyclical stocks because they see and will see more benefit from the economic recovery, thereby better offsetting the possible inflationary effect,” he explains. Luna prefers to focus on companies that have passed this crisis with some solvency, maintaining their brand image. Talk about choosing between superwomans and supermans as far as sectors are concerned – among them he cites industry, health, consumption and materials. For investors with less aversion to risk, the Aberdeen Standard Investments expert recalls that having exposure to the real estate sector, especially in those segments linked to rent, has a “premium” because their income is usually updated to inflation, which can allow yields this year around 4.5%.

Nominal income

The need to obtain higher nominal rents will mark the investment in the coming times, according to Jaime Raga, head of customer relations at UBS AM Iberia. He has no doubts either that this is the time to have a greater presence in pro-cyclical stocks that benefit from inflationary scenarios, “especially in areas in very early recovery phases: less the US, more Europe and Asia; more emerging currencies and less dollars ”, he sums up. He believes, however, that those most fearful of price pressure have the alternative of looking for companies with good dividends, that are of quality and recurring through funds specialized in hunting good dividends or resorting to funds linked to the real estate sectors, infrastructure and, especially, logistics.

Once again, securities linked to cyclical sectors are, in this context of uncertainty – “inflation concerns us, but we are not concerned” – the bet of Luis Artero, investment director of JP Morgan Private Banking for Spain and Portugal. Add stocks of energy and finance companies to commodity and industrial stocks. They believe that they can be reached through a myriad of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) specialized in these sectors. In principle, its bias is more European than American – “5% overweight in the first zone”, he details – but he clarifies that this is not the case in all sectors; For example, while in energy they like the US more, in financial terms, their option is the European banks. The novel idea that Artero contributes in these inflationary times, which also refers to real estate or infrastructure funds, is that profitability can be obtained from one of the culprits of this situation. In his opinion, “raw materials still have a long way to go; among other reasons because they are linked to the growth of China ”.

In fixed income, all the experts consulted tend to be more cautious. They generally speak of reducing the duration of bond issues and abandoning positions at risk of losses due to the growth of the long-term interest rate curve. Josep María Comalat Gisbert, manager of fixed income portfolios at Generali Investmens Partners, nevertheless breaks a spear in favor of investment funds specialized in private bonds (credit) with a lower rating. In his opinion, high yield bonds can benefit from a context of inflation and, above all, from high economic growth. Comalat believes that these types of companies will be able to clean up their balance sheets by reducing debt and this will allow them to generate better returns as happened throughout 2020. Finally, remember that in the market you can find bonds linked to the level of inflation, which at fewer guarantee that the value of the money will be preserved.