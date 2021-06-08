The dating app Tinder will allow users to block those contacts from their phonebook that they do not want to see as possible matches, be it an old partner, a family member or a colleague from work or studies.

Twenty-four percent of users came across the profile of a family member or a co-worker and even an ex, in the case of 40 percent, according to a recent survey by the platform.

These are encounters that many users prefer to avoid, or at least 78 percent of those surveyed, who preferred to avoid neither see nor be seen by these connections. To avoid this, the company introduced “contact blocking” into the application, as reported on its official blog.

The new tool is located in the Settings, and allows, via phone number or email, block people from your list who do not want to see while browsing the application.

The popular dating app Tinder has launched a new feature to block contacts. Photo: DPA.

These contacts, whether they already have an account or decide to create one in the future, will no longer appear as a potential match.

The head of Group Product, Trust and Security at Tinder, Bernadette Morgan, acknowledged that from the app they cannot “avoid uncomfortable encounters in the cafeteria”, but with the blocking of contacts they are giving users “an additional resource that provides peace of mind” by “creating a space free of worries so that they can generate new connections.”

The company notes that this new tool was initially tested in Korea, India and Japan, and that users who used it blocked a dozen contacts from their list.

Appointments and vaccinations

In addition to including additional security options, Tinder and other casual dating apps are also included in vaccination campaigns against COVID-19, a resource that the British Government recently began to use.

By saying “I’m vaccinated” or “I’ve got my dose” on their profile, UK dating app users can use their condition of immunized against the coronavirus as an argument for seductionreported the AFP news agency.

According to a recent poll by opinion consultancy YouGov, 31% of British adults prefer a date with someone who is vaccinated, and 28% refuse to meet someone who is not.



The British Government appeals to dating apps to encourage the vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Photo: AFP.

Thus, as in the United States, Tinder users will be able to add the vaccine to their profile, and if they support the campaign “every vaccine gives us hope”, they will have access to numerous benefits of the application, in a country that experienced months of confinement due to the pandemic.

This is “an incredible extra boost to our vaccination program,” Nadim Zahawi, undersecretary in charge of the UK vaccine program, said in a statement.

The United Kingdom, the European country hardest hit by the pandemic with about 128,000 deaths, has applied the first dose of the vaccine to more than 40 million people and the second to more than 27 million.

The British Government has set a goal of administering at least one dose to all adults by July 31.

