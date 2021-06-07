Although everything can change, as was clear in the previous decree of necessity and urgency when Alberto Fernandez surprised by ruling out a phase 1 and three days later finally confirming it, for next Friday, when the President must renew by decree the measures if finally Congress does not pass the law to manage the pandemic, the Government thinks of a stage very similar to the current one, with “hard” weekends, business days with significant limitations and without face-to-face classes in the areas considered to be of epidemiological alarm.

With a scenario of Plateau “high” and low of cases “milder than expected” when on May 21 the nine days of strict confinement were ordered, the Government admits that the next stage will not include phase 1, but they seek to disarm any expectation of greater flexibility : in the roadmap that they outline in the Casa Rosada, they assure, it is respected the epidemiological traffic light that served as the basis for the previous DNUs and for the project that has already been approved in the Senate and this week the ruling party will make an attempt to convert it into law in the Chamber of Deputies. If it doesn’t come out, as it told Clarion, a new DNU will be ready, with many similarities.

This implies, among other restrictions, that from Monday to Friday the night activity is kept reduced, with limit for circulation between 20 and 6, gastronomy and bars only in the open air, prohibition of social gatherings and public transport with a limited list of essentials.

The controls on the Pan-American highway on the first weekend of the toughest restrictions.

Also that in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, the Government insists with the dictation of virtual classes and the return of the presence in the Province is postponed.

After the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice, the situation of the classes in the City exceeds the will of the national government and, consequently, the movements of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta generate suspicion and anger in Balcarce 50. “It will have to be done responsible for not complying with the law, “they complain about the President, before the decision of the mayor of Buenos Aires to maintain presence at the initial level, in the primary level and in the first two years of secondary school.

But the climate between both administrations could be worse if, given the drop in cases, from Uspallata They decide to extend the presence for the rest of the secondary, tertiary and Vocational Training Center students. It is a subject that reveals national officials. Those who maintain underground contact with their Buenos Aires peers have let it be known. “Don’t muddy it anymore, leave everything as it is,” was the message almost by way of truce that one of them sent. On the other side, there was no answer: the pull with Patricia Bullrich prevents making promises.



Protest of the gastronomic in San Telmo, due to the restrictions.

The coincidence between the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the Buenos Aires tandem made up of Daniel Gollan and Nicolás Kreplak, who usually anticipate the course of national health decisions with remarkable efficiency, is that the cases have dropped. But the Government does not want to take false steps and knows that an opening on weekends could generate a social relaxation that would quickly impact the curve.

For this reason, the possibility that from Friday at 20 to Monday at 6 in the morning the obligation of strict isolation is maintained. “You have to dose and save it for when you have to ask for a last effort. With these numbers we can keep everything as it is, but it is key not to give contradictory signals and that people think that it has already happened, “reflects an official with an office on the first floor of the Government House.

The source insists that the exit, beyond the restrictions, is that a “bottleneck” is not generated in the vaccination plan. It is that if until a few weeks ago the great concern of the Government was centered on the delay in the arrival of the planes with the doses, in recent days a good part of the attention has been placed on the Public Vaccination Monitor, which records that 17,863,890 doses have already been distributed to the 24 provinces and almost three and a half million fewer were applied: 14,336,164.

“We need the provinces that are furthest behind to speed up a little,” they grumble. It is the message that, with good manners and Solomon, will convey Vizzotti and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro “, in this afternoon’s meeting with the governors.