Marvel’s favorite villain returns with his series exclusively for Disney Plus and after its interesting first chapter it promises to be one of the best productions of this year.

Here we tell you how to enjoy it through the streaming platform and how much the subscription costs.

How much does it cost to see Loki on Disney Plus?

Since Loki is an exclusive Disney Plus series, you can only watch it in an original way and in high definition through said streaming platform as long as you have an active subscription.

The price for acquiring the service varies depending on the country you are in. If you agree to any of the plans you can enjoy Loki every Wednesday with the premiere of a new episode.

What are the Disney Plus plans and prices?

Disney Plus has two types of subscriptions that you can choose to purchase its streaming service. One is the monthly plan, which will allow you to cancel the subscription the following month and the other is the annual plan, in which you will no longer have to worry about paying until next year.

Here we leave you the prices in the main countries of Latin America:

Disney Plus price in Peru : 25.90 soles per month or 259.90 soles for the annual subscription.

Disney Plus price in Mexico : 159 pesos per month or 1,599 pesos for the annual subscription.

Disney Plus price in Argentina : 385 pesos per month or 3,850 pesos for the annual subscription.

Disney Plus price in Chile : 6,500 pesos per month or 64,900 pesos for the annual subscription.

Disney Plus price in Colombia : 23,900 pesos per month or 239,900 pesos for the annual subscription.

Disney Plus price in Costa Rica, Ecuador and Panama : $ 5.99 per month or $ 59.99 for the annual subscription.

Disney Plus price in Uruguay : $ 7.49 per month or $ 74.99 for the annual subscription.

Disney Plus price in Brazil: 27.90 reais per month or 279.90 reais for the annual subscription.

Does Disney Plus have a free trial?

Disney Plus offers a free trial on both the monthly and annual plans. The duration of this is seven days, that is, a whole week in which you can browse the entire catalog of series, films, documentaries and short films that the platform has.

Now that the Loki series has just been released, you could try to see the first chapter of the series completely free and explore other programs to see if this service convinces you or not.

What is Loki about?

“After collecting the Tesseract in Avengers: endgame, Loki is called to appear before the Temporal Variation Authority (AVT), a Kakfian bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space”, is what the official synopsis published by Disney tells us Plus.

The first chapter of Loki premiered on Wednesday June 9 and gave us to understand that in this new adventure we will see Loki face his greatest challenge as a villain and seek a new purpose.

Loki Trailer

In case you still do not dare to see the series, here we leave you the official trailer for Loki. The next episode will premiere next Wednesday, June 16 on Disney Plus.