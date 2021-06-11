The Queen of the South, one of the most successful series in recent years, both on TV and on the Netflix online platform, is in the production of its third season. The continuation of the story of Teresa Mendoza was confirmed in 2020 to the joy of the fans, who are eager to see how the loose ends at the end of the second part are resolved.

Recently leaked videos show Kate del Castillo, who plays the protagonist, and part of the cast resuming their roles in scenes filmed in Bolivia. Members of the cast and production also posted about it on their social media.

“What I can assure you is that there are a lot of political intrigues and, obviously, a lot of action, and that the story is incredible, because, once again, (Arturo) Pérez-Reverte was in charge of the story,” Del Castillo said in a interview with the EFE agency.

This third installment of The Queen of the South would be released between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. If you want to catch up on everything that has happened in history, here we tell you how to watch all the episodes of The Queen released so far on Netflix from the south.

How much does it cost to watch the Queen of the South on Netflix?

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Queen of the South are available on Netflix for all its subscribers. The streaming service offers plans from S / 24.90 per month.

How do I subscribe to Netflix and what are the plans?

To subscribe to Netflix and enjoy the episodes of The Queen of the South, you must follow these steps:

Go to netflix.com/signup

Choose the plan you want

Create an account with your email and password

Select a payment method. As a Netflix member, you will be charged once a month on the subscription date

You will have access to Netflix content.

Currently, the streaming platform offers three monthly plans that differ in image quality and in the number of devices on which you can play the content simultaneously:

Basic: S / 24.90 per month

Standard: S / 34.90 per month

Premium: S / 44.90 per month.

Monthly plans offered by Netflix. Photo: screenshot from netflix.com

What is the Queen of the South about?

Based on the book of the same name by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, The Queen of the South tells the story of Teresa Mendoza, a woman of humble origin who, by turns of life, enters the world of drug trafficking, where she climbs positions until she becomes a legend.

In the second season, Teresa went on to hide from everyone thanks to the United States’ system of protected witnesses, after sinking the politician Epifanio Vargas. After the kidnapping of her daughter, however, she was forced to return to the world she left and to face old enemies.

Main protagonists of the Queen of the South

Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo)

César ‘Batman’ Güemes (Alejandro Calva)

Sofia Dante (Isabella Sierra)

Oleg Yasikov (Antonio Gil)

Jonathan Peres (Tiago Correa)

Epifanio Vargas (Humberto Zurita)

Genoveva Alcalá (Kika Edgar)

Faustino Sánchez Godoy (Lincoln Palomeque)

Antonio Alcala (Eduardo Yañez)

Danilo Márquez (Emmanuel Orenday)

Güero Dávila (Rafael Amaya, season 1)

Santiago López Fisterra ‘The Galician’ (Ivan Sánchez, season 1)

Patricia O’Farrell (Cristina Urgel, season 1)

Fatima Mansur (Mónica Estarreado, season 1)

Teo Aljarafe (Miguel de Miguel, seasons 1 and 2)

Francesco Belmondo ‘Lupo’ (Raoul Bova, season 2)

Alejandro Alcalá (Mark Tacher, season 2)

Cayetana Aljarafe (Luisa Gavasa, season 2)

Zurdo Villa (Flavio Medina, season 2)

Sheila (Cuca Escribano)

Marcela ‘La Conejo’ (Carmen Navarro).

Images of the filming of The Queen of the South 3 with Kate del Castillo. Photo: Registered Marka.

The Queen of the South 3: synopsis and trailer

According to People en Español, the story will take a four-year time jump. Teresa Mendoza She has been locked up in a maximum security prison after being convicted by the US Justice for the murder of three DEA agents, which once again took her away from her daughter Sofía.

Oleg and Jonathan, old friends of Teresa, manage to free her after implementing an elaborate plan. The three of them travel to Mexico and, there, she meets Epifanio Vargas, who is now the president.