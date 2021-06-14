The Gold Cup 2021 will begin next Saturday, July 10 and with it a new edition of the most important national team trophy in Concacaf, one full of history and that has undergone several modifications over the years.
From giving tickets for the World Cup to being played twice every four years to go to Confederations, the Concacaf Gold Cup It tends to surprise with its way of operating, so below we present the competition format for 2021, the year in which the group stage of the new Nations league.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
For the first time in the history of the competition, to qualify for the gold Cup performance was used in the new Concacaf Nations League, specifically during the group stage, in accordance with the following points:
1. In the Division A, the first two places in each group qualify directly for the Gold Cup; third place qualifies for the preliminary round.
2. In the Division B, the first place in each group, in addition to ascending, wins a direct ticket to the Gold Cup; while second place gets a ticket to the preliminary round.
3. In the Division C, the first place in each group, in addition to ascending, wins their participation in the preliminary round of the Gold Cup.
In this edition 2021 Gold Cup, a week before the official start of the competition, a playoffs will be held between 12 teams to determine the last three classified.
These teams were taken from the Concacaf Nations League and they were raffled in crosses to direct elimination of a single game, which will be played in the United States as of July 2.
The 2021 edition of the gold Cup It will have 16 teams, 15 of them are from Concacaf and for the only occasion, Qatar will act as a combined invited to the fair.
The 16 teams are divided into four groups with four teams, who will face each other only once to determine the first two places, which will qualify directly for the quarterfinals.
The first place from each group will face the second place from an opposing group. In this way, the final draw will be formed from the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.
TOP OF THE FRAME
– 1st Group D vs 2nd Group A
– 1st Group B vs 2nd Group C
LOWER PART OF THE FRAME:
– 1st Group A vs 2nd Group D
– 1st Group C vs 2nd Group B
All rounds are a single 90-minute game, with overtime and penalties in the event of a tie during each tie.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply