Grenoucerie plans to raise one million frogs in two years.

An ambitious project in the production of frogs has rekindled hopes in the province of Zamora. Carbellino de Sayago (200 inhabitants) looks to the future with courage thanks to Grenoucerie, a company that has a development plan on these edible amphibians that it hopes will benefit the entire region. The objective is round: to breed a million batrachians within two years. The company has chosen since its foundation in 2014 to occupy this sector of the food industry through the importation and distribution of frog legs: Europe consumes 80,000 tons per year and 99% are foreign, mostly Asian. That is why this Zamora initiative aspires to create the largest hatchery on the continent and generate an ecological structure, circular economy and reuse of resources to encourage its rural environment. The plans foresee investments of 35 million euros that will translate into 800 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs, a miracle in a territory where depopulation is inexorable.

More information

The model is defined by Paula Echenique, executive director of Grenocurie, who recounts five years of trips to close contracts with international suppliers and thus begin her journey. They are in charge, with four direct workers and a half dozen indirect, to produce frog legs and distribute them, frozen, to diners or intermediaries. Meanwhile, research to continue growing in “raniculture” through two investment phases. They have also obtained permission to be the only Spanish company to breed the Iberian common frog, a species in danger of extinction and whose fishing has been prohibited since 2018. “Our strategic objective is a comprehensive and sustainable use of an innovative production promoting the rural economy with generation of new possibilities of action “, explains Echenique, who highlights the work of artificial intelligence and research projects signed with a consortium of six regional companies and thus promote” comprehensive use “. Its brand is the only national one specialized specifically in these frog products, since the competitors are large importers and distributors of fish that have one more branch of their range in amphibians.

Market share

Optimism for the future lies in an upward journey. Echenique reports that in 2019 they achieved a 15% Spanish market share in frog legs brought from Vietnam, a “big step” due to tough competition. Its digital business has grown 400% in 2020, an endorsement to accompany the investments of three million euros this past year to “strengthen, expand and internationalize” its food side and the manufacture of animal feed together with the producer center. This process requires “migrating from importer to producer” to meet demand and achieve a target, four years from now, of a business volume of five million euros per year.

The jump comes from its R + D + i laboratory in parallel with the commercialization of fresh frog legs, which arrive monthly from Turkey, or a cheaper range from Vietnam. The company also makes cuts to make gluten-free croquettes or crunchy lollipops to enjoy the meat of the batrachian in one bite. Echenique outlines a “challenge” consisting of sustainability both in time and in production through self-sufficiency and defends diversifying the mechanisms thanks to biotechnology or non-human nutrition and, above all, the optimization of resources. For this they have launched an animal feed line, Frogforpets, which reuses meat or bone remains for the diets of other species or pets. The Zamorana insists on the environmental factor: these amphibians only require 1.2 liters of water per kilo of meat produced, far from the eight that come to consume pigs or chickens or 20 of the cows.

The philosophy that guides its strategy also aims to “contribute to the demographic challenge”. The National Institute of Statistics collects that Zamora is the province with the greatest percentage decrease in residents in 2019 and so far this century, with 30,000 emigrants, and even worse prospects. Echenique presents a “continental agriculture revolution” to regenerate the rural environment and “constitute a productive ecosystem” that involves opening frog and insect farms to feed the frogs with a job offer for women, young people and unemployed who want to return to the field revitalize Carbellino and region. They will be given training, precisely, to develop a “rural network” that benefits the neighborhoods. Grenoucerie, he admits, has received contacts to develop his own farms or retrofit them to existing facilities, as well as “international interest” in their progress. Everything from a small town in Zamora.