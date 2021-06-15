Today will be the fifth day of competition at Euro 2020. The first day has not yet been played in group F and there are already many who are thinking about the round of 16. From 90min we are going to explain to you how the crosses of eighths are determined.
For the second time in history, a European Championship is being played with 24 participating teams and as happened in France 2016, of those 24 teams, 16 will go to the next round and 8 will be eliminated from the tournament at the first exchange rate.
The top two finishers from each of the six groups secure a place in the round of 16 and the four best third-parties are also classified. The criteria for determining which selections are the best third parties are as follows
1. Highest number of points obtained in the group stage
two. Best goal difference
3. Highest number of goals scored
Four. Fair Play conduct in all group matches (As defined in Annex C.5.1 of the tournament regulations)
5. Position in the UEFA coefficient ranking with which the tournament started
The crosses of eighths would be as follows:
2nd group A – 2nd group B
1st group A – 2nd group C
2nd group D – 2nd group E
1st group D – 2nd group F
1st group C – 3rd group D / E / F
1st group B – 3rd group A / D / E / F
1st group F – 3rd group A / B / C
1st group E – 3rd group A / B / C / D
The round of 16 will be played on June 26, 27, 28 and 29 and the venues for this round will be Amsterdam, London, Copenhagen, London, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest and Glasgow.
