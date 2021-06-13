The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, which is affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has implemented a number of awareness campaigns in cooperation with strategic partners, to preserve the general appearance in the city of neglected cars, and to inform the people of their negative effects and the proper ways to deal with them, and to establish a culture of social responsibility on the importance of maintaining the public appearance.

The municipality confirmed that the campaign targeted all areas of Abu Dhabi Island to preserve the general aesthetic appearance of the city and preserve the clean environment that it enjoys from neglected cars, as well as educating all individuals and segments of society about the need not to leave abandoned vehicles on the streets or covered with dust in a way that distorts the general appearance of the city.

The campaign included monitoring neglected vehicles by municipal inspectors, and affixing a three-day warning to the violating cars, where a violation was issued for the cases that did not clean the vehicle or move it after three days, and the vehicle was towed to the seizure yard, in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police represented by the Department of Traffic and patrols and their supportive role in facilitating the transportation of vehicles, and the Emirates Auction Company and its role in transporting vehicles to the reservation yard.

In Khalifa City, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality implemented a campaign in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, to educate people not to leave and neglect cars in a way that harms the general appearance and a clean healthy environment, especially with the approaching travel season and summer vacations, where the campaign worked to monitor abandoned vehicles and communicate with their owners through The phone call, in addition to publishing several awareness publications through the “Vregna” application.

The municipality also implemented a campaign to preserve the general appearance of neglected vehicles in both Shakhbout and Rabdan city, with the aim of educating people about the dangers of neglected cars and guiding the proper ways to deal with them. The campaign included the publication of many awareness publications through the municipality’s accounts on social media, and sending text messages. A short period of time to educate residents of the targeted cities, as well as sending messages via “WhatsApp” and making many phone calls to educate the owners of abandoned cars.

On the same level, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality implemented a five-day campaign in Al Wathba and Baniyas to preserve the general appearance of neglected cars, with the aim of raising the level of societal awareness among members of the community, educating the people of its negative effects, and consolidating a culture of social responsibility on the importance of preserving the general appearance of the city. The campaign included sending short text messages and publishing several awareness publications through the municipality’s accounts on social media and through the “Freegna” application.



