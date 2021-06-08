Housing Renting an Airbnb for your home can unexpectedly take away a tax advantage – Experts advise what a renter should know

HS compiled answers to key questions about the tax implications of short-term apartment rentals.

Supreme the Administrative Court (KHO) ruled on Monday that short-term renting of an apartment for Airbnb-type use, for example for a holiday trip, interrupts a two-year uninterrupted period of residence.

When the two-year uninterrupted period of residence is interrupted, the owner of the apartment loses the right to a tax-free sale of the apartment.

HS compiles answers to key questions about short-term apartment rentals. Questions will be answered by the Chief Inspector Petri Manninen Tax Administration and General Counsel Kati Malinen Central Union of Taxpayers.

How does continuous residence affect the sale of an apartment from a tax point of view?

You do not have to pay capital gains tax on the sale of the apartment if you own it, if the owner of the apartment or one of his or her family has lived in the apartment permanently for at least two consecutive years. The family includes a spouse and minor children.

If the apartment is rented for a short period of two years, for example for one night, the tax exemption will be waived. In the case pending before the Supreme Administrative Court, the owners of the apartment had not had time to live in the apartment for two consecutive years before the short-term lease of the apartment.

“The end result would be quite different if I had already had time to live in the apartment for two consecutive years without renting it for a day. Then the tax exemption would have been earned and it would not matter what the apartment does after that, ”says Malinen.

Does it matter how much of the apartment is rented in order for the rent to have an effect on the tax-free sale of the apartment?

Yes. If at least half of the apartment has been in private use during the two-year ownership period, the sale of the apartment is tax-free.

“If you rent the whole apartment for at least a week in two years, the living time will be interrupted,” Manninen says.

Will the tax exemption be maintained if less than half of the apartment is rented but you move elsewhere yourself?

The premise is that the tax exemption is removed when the owner himself lives somewhere else and rents his apartment. On the other hand, a long absence does not affect the tax-free sale of one’s own home if, for example, the apartment is reserved for one’s own use during a holiday trip or business trip abroad and is not rented.

Will the uninterrupted period of residence be interrupted if you rent one room from your large apartment and go on a weekend trip?

This depends on what the homeowner has agreed with the tenant.

If, according to the agreement, the tenant does not have the right to use other premises of the apartment and the right of use is limited to no more than half of the total area of ​​the apartment, the uninterrupted period of residence is not interrupted.

The impact of kitchen and bathroom use may need to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Is it enough to have lived in the apartment for at least two consecutive years at any time during ownership?

Yes. It is sufficient for the tax exemption that the dwelling has been used as one’s own or the family’s permanent dwelling for at least two years at some point during the period of ownership. The apartment can first be used for two years yourself, after which it can be rented. It is also possible to rent the apartment first and then live in it for two years yourself.

“Anyway, as long as at some point during the tenure, the two-year housing becomes full,” says Manninen.

Do the same rules apply to detached houses?

According to Manninen and Malinen, the decision of the Supreme Court also automatically applies to detached houses, even though the case before the court concerned housing in a housing association.

Has there been any inquiries from citizens about this?

“Not terribly. This solution is so new that people have not been able to contact us, ”says Manninen.

How does the taxpayer monitor whether the owner-occupied dwelling has been rented when the dwelling is sold?

“This issue is of interest to everyone, but unfortunately all of our control methods are secret information. Otherwise, we could not do control. Yes, monitoring is done. ”