It has been confirmed at the Summer Game Fest event with a new trailer for The Dark Pictures’ third adventure.

The kickoff event of the Summer Game Fest has left us many announcements. Beyond the Elden Ring hangover, there are some games that have been presented in society and others that have given more details. This is the case of House of Ashes, the third installment of the horror anthology of The Dark Pictures, which already has a release date. And new trailer.

The House of Ashes trailer at E3 has helped us to know that we will be able to fear beyond the grave starting next October 22, 2021, in a scary adventure that will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Remember that the particularity of this series, created by the authors of Until Dawn, is that each delivery has its own independent story and can be played cooperatively with up to 5 people, passing the command.

House of Ashes can be played in the company of up to 5 peopleThe title of Supermassive Games will put us in the middle of the conflict of the Iraq War in 2003, with American and Iraqi soldiers in full battle, part of them end up in mysterious catacombs that are underground, and there they discover an even worse evil that is on the outside. Among the novelties of the game are the use of a new camera that can be handled in 360 degrees and again decision making will be important for the plot to advance in one way or another; each action can determine who survives and who dies.

As usual, for the main role of The Dark Pictures a famous face is chosen and the actress Ashley Tisdale will be the main star of the cast. While we wait until October to know the final result, we leave you with this report in which we tell you what the cinematographic inspirations of House of Ashes are.

