Berlin (DPA)

Danish star Christian Eriksen communicated with his colleagues in the Italian team, Inter Milan, hours after he collapsed and fell unconscious during his country’s match against Finland yesterday, “Saturday”, at the start of the two teams’ journey in Euro 2020, according to club president Giuseppe Marotta.

Eriksen collapsed on the field two minutes before the end of the first half, without any intervention from any other player, and the medical staff of the Danish team tried to treat the player over the course of ten minutes.

Denmark players gathered around Eriksen, in shock to everyone who was on the field, with some players crying. The Finnish team went to the dressing rooms, while Eriksen was taken outside the stadium on a “stretcher” with two large pieces of cloth around his body, surrounded by his teammates.

And the European Football Association “UEFA” decided, about two hours after the fall of Eriksen, to complete the match, which ended with Finland winning with a goal without a response. Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta said in statements to Ray Sport that Eriksen sent a message through the Inter Milan team’s communication group on the “WhatsApp” social network.

He explained: We watched the footage on television and expected something dramatic to happen, which unfortunately we have seen in Italian stadiums before.

He added: “The players are very close, and we immediately communicated with each other after seeing these pictures, we did not want to intrude, so we tried to respect his recovery once we confirmed it.”

“I can confirm that just ten minutes ago, Eriksen sent a message on our contact group, which reassured the players,” he explained. When asked about Eriksen’s current condition, Marotta said: “We are optimistic about the condition of Christian, the medical staff of the Danish national team told us that the situation is under control.”