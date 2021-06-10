Two Point Studio’s recently-leaked Two Point Campus has now been officially confirmed by publisher Sega.

A university-building sim and successor to Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus will launch for PC and unspecified consoles in 2022.

New to this game is the ability to build outdoors. There’s also what sounds like a deeper relationship with your student populace, versus the get-fixed-quick mentality of dealing with hospital patients.

“We hope that the incredible Two Point community will love all the new creative freedom that Two Point Campus will bring and that new players will be intrigued by its setting and the quirky world we’re trying to build, packed with our trademark humor and charm , “Two Point Studios co-founder and creative director Gary Carr said.