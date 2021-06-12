The autopsy performed on the girl Olivia Gimeno, one of the two girls who were kidnapped by their father on April 27 and who was found 1,000 meters deep inside a sports bag tied to the anchor of a boat, revealed that the cause of death occurred as a result of a Acute Pulmonary Edema, as reported by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC).

The director of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Jesús Vega, explained that the preliminary report does not allow to know the causes that caused this edema.

The autopsy on the corpse of the little girl concluded at 3:00 p.m. on Friday the 11th at the Forensic Anatomical Institute and the results of the toxicological, biological and histopathological analyzes are still awaited.

Olivia and Anna, in a photo from the beginning of the year. The death of the older sister and the search for the baby keeps the whole of Spain in suspense.

Likewise, the fingerprint test carried out at the Institute itself also confirmed yesterday that the body found last Thursday in the waters of Tenerife corresponded to Olivia, six years old.

The body was found by the underwater tracking robot of the oceanographic vessel “Ángeles Alvariño” at a depth of about 1,000 meters and about three miles off the coast of Tenerife.

It was found inside a sports bag tied to an anchor. Next to them was also found another sports bag, also weighed down by the anchor, although empty. Investigators assume that in that bag the father had thrown his other daughter, 1-year-old little Anna, who is still missing.

According to investigations by the newspaper El País, the researchers do not rule out the possibility that the girls’ father is still alive. Justice annulled the international order that it issued for the arrest of Tomás Gimeno for a crime of child abduction. And instead it issued another international order for the alleged commission of two aggravated crimes of homicide and one against moral integrity in the field of gender violence.



The oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño returns to the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife for technical reasons this Saturday. The ship continues the search for little Anna and her father Tomás G., after finding the body of her 6-year-old sister Olivia at a depth of 1,000 meters on Thursday afternoon. EFE / Ramón de la Rocha

The ship, stopped by a fault

On the other hand, the oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño, in charge of the search for the body of little Anna Gimeno at the bottom of the sea coast of Tenerife, had to return to port this saturday due to an equipment failure, According to sources from the Civil Guard.

This is the first time that the ship of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) has returned to port since it arrived in Tenerife from Vigo on May 30 to participate in the search for Tomás Gimeno Casañas, 37, and his daughters Anna and Olivia.

Last Thursday, the ship’s probe detected the body of little Olivia, six years old. The Liropus 2000 robot that travels on board rescued two sports bags tied to the anchor of the pleasure boat at a depth of 1,000 meters. In one was the body of the little girl. The other was open and empty. Investigators suspect that little Anna was in it.

The search for the two missing girls in Tenerife and their father, who kidnapped them on April 27, had been underway for more than a month when the ship Ángeles Alvariño, generally dedicated to scientific research, was incorporated.

Tomás Gimeno, macho and violent

A macho, a regular at night and discos, with complaints for alleged commercial crimes and other issues that lengthen his messy life, Tomás Gimeno found no better way to get revenge on his wife by killing his two daughters. I was jealous of the relationship that -after the separation- she maintained with the Belgian businessman Eric Domb, 60, 26 older than her.

Business and chance made Tomás Gimeno and Eric Domb meet in a commercial transaction: Eric owns the exotic plant sales company Tropical Fruit SL and bought the land from Tomás to start up his plantation. It was there that he would have met Beatriz. When they started dating, Tomás did not accept it. He couldn’t bear it. “I don’t want that old man to take care of my daughters”said Tomás, as evidenced by the investigations.

As rebuilds the site The SpanishTomás was possessed by unhealthy jealousy and hostility against Beatriz for her relationship with the Belgian led him to exercise physical violence.

It was on August 30, 2020 when Tomás discovered the new couple and their two daughters in a restaurant. He waited for them in the parking lot with a stick in his hand and pounced on his ex-wife’s new partner, repeatedly hitting the Belgian. Beatriz tried to prevent the attack, but Tomás attacked her and dragged her along the ground, grabbing her hair. Anna and Olivia were present. The cause of the aggression, for him, was that Eric went out to eat with his daughters. The rest is known. And it ended in the worst way.

With information from Europa Press, El País and El Español