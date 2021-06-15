In addition to the wheel-to-wheel battles on the track between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, in this hard-fought 2021 Formula 1 verbal skirmish among team leaders Red Bull and Mercedes, with Christian Horner and Helmut Marko on one side and Toto Wolff on the other. Frecciatine, real accusations and big words have flown in recent weeks, especially when Horner invited Wolff to “shut up“On the flexible wings issue and the latter replied by giving him”inflated balloon“. And in view of the umpteenth challenge on the track, the further verbal gauntlet could not be missing, on the eve of the French Grand Prix.

Horner-Wolff, the controversy continues in Baku

In the course of an interview granted to the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport, Christian Horner he stung his rivals: “Mercedes’ interest in our rear wing is part of the game and I think it is a compliment. We are honored that they are so interested in our rear wing, but also in our pit stops and our processes in general. It is obvious that they see us as a threat. And maybe this attitude can help us. When you spend so much time and energy looking at others, it can happen that you lose focus on your own problems“.