The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, received this Thursday the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, after having registered on Friday.

To Rodríguez Larreta, whose turn it was because he was 55 years old and did not present comorbidities, received the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Usina del Arte.

“The day has come: I was vaccinated against COVID-19. I always said that I was going to do it when it was due to me and, since I am 55 years old and have no risk factors, it was my turn now. For that reason, a few days ago I registered and today I came to the vaccination of the Usina del Arte “, he celebrated from his social networks.

The vaccine is the hope of meeting and hugging each other again. To go back to work and resume our projects. The vaccine is future. – Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ✋🏼🧼🤚🏼 (@horaciorlarreta) June 10, 2021

News in development.

AFG