The Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced the new health measures for the coronavirus pandemic. Said the Restriction to circulate will apply from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. while restaurants may open until 23. As for secondary schools they will have a “bimodal” format.

The official affirmed that a decrease in infections is beginning to be noticed but that it is not reflected in the occupation of intensive care beds, which continues to be very high

“The downward trend that had been noticeable for two weeks was consolidated: the average number of cases fell from 2,600 to 1,600. The R, which is the contagion rate, remains below one, at 0.90 “, he began in his speech.

And he added: “However, this drop in cases it is not yet reflected in the occupation of intensive care beds, which in the public system is at levels close to 71% “.

“The situation remains very delicate. We must continue working to decompress the health system and take care of those who are suffering a serious picture of the disease, “he explained.

Larreta assured that the new measures were taken based on three pillars: “The strengthening of the health system and the increase in tests; the improvement in the vaccination plan and individual responsibility.”

Specifically about the new measures, the Buenos Aires governor spoke about the gastronomic places: “The bars and restaurants will be able to open with outdoor tables until 11 at night, which will allow them to receive public during dinner hours “.

About sports activities he announced that they are allowed up to 10 people outdoors. As for the clubs and gyms “they may carry out their activities only abroad.”

Larreta said that social gatherings in open spaces with a maximum of ten people will be allowed, but will remain restricted encounters in closed spaces: “We have to make every effort to avoid them.”

On education: “Nursery schools and initial, primary and special education they will continue with total presence. The students of secondary school will have bimodality: combining presence and virtuality. The first and second year boys already had this modality and from Monday the rest is added“he confirmed.

Larreta’s message took place shortly after the president announced the continuity of the DNU in force until Friday, June 25.

Earlier, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, confirmed that face-to-face classes are returning to the Province of Buenos Aires. According to the official, there are currently 401 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and that allows us to go from phase 2 to phase 3, which will mean a gradual return to classrooms and with strict protocols.

During the week the Minister of Health of the City, Fernan Quirós, anticipated that the openings were due to the decrease in infections: “We believe that the epidemiological situation allows us to give some response to sectors that have been facing difficulties, especially in the dimensions that impact the economy and the well-being of people. We believe that at this time we can give an answer to these difficulties“.

The official explained that from an average of 2,700 daily cases, it fell to 1,600 in the last week. “It is a significant drop but not enough, so we need to continue descending ”.