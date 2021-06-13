After the Radical Civic Union take the neuroscientist Facundo Manes onto the field as a possible candidate, Elisa Carrió celebrated this Sunday the possibility that the neuroscientist joins Juntos por el Cambio.

“I am very happy that the UCR incorporates Facundo Manes and I hope I accept being a candidate“, the former deputy and leader of the Civic Coalition-ARI tweeted.

In the midst of the internal opposition heading to the legislatures, the radicalism will hold a political talk at the National Committee next to the UCR leadership, where Manes will be the guest of honor.

The news came out amid the dance of names of possible candidates as a direct message to its members from PRO and the Civic Coalition. “The future of the nation is in the new generations”, Carrió added in his tweet.

Days ago, the president of radicalism, Alfredo Cornejo, hinted that the person who could fight as a candidate in the Juntos por el Cambio intern could be someone who “He does not have a very defined political trajectory, but he has very clear ideas”.

With the message via networks, Manes has already added the support of the leader of the CC-ARI. However, from the PRO they bet on the figure of Diego Santilli, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s right-hand man, who is preparing to disembark in the Province.

“We are all growing and we are all occupying places. But in a transparent and orderly way, if there are primaries, we must compete in a healthy way, proactive, constructive and get out of confrontational politics to go to constructive politics“, said the vice-Buenos Aires Miter on radio.

Santilli expressed defined JxC as “a big family” where “the boys want to occupy spaces” and that this situation always generates a bit of tension. But he remarked that the intention is “work together and compete in primaries”.

The mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri, who has the backing of former president Mauricio Macri, resists the possible arrival of Santilli and asks that the representatives leave the Province and not the City.

Maria Eugenia Vidal

Meanwhile, the former Buenos Aires governor, María Eugenia Vidal, does not finish confirming whether she will present herself as a candidate, although everything indicates that in that case she will turn to the Buenos Aires district.

Days ago, he also referred to the differences within the opposition coalition and said that former president Macri believes that it is best for him to compete again in Buenos Aires territory.

However, he expressed: “Of course at the end of the road I will make the decision, thinking about what is best for people, for my space and ultimately for me. I’m not going to take it for the benefit or against anyone. “

The debate on expanding the space

In addition to the dance of names and possible candidates, the discussion regarding the possibility of incorporating leaders such as José Luis Espert, Ricardo López Murphy and Margarita Stolbizer it also traverses space.

However, one of these leaders has already dropped the possibility of agreeing with JxC and advanced his candidacy.

“I am going to be a candidate for national deputy for Republicans United in the Federal Capital. I present myself because I am not willing to resign myself. I don’t want to be convinced that our country is destined to be poor. That is a lie, “said López Murphy.

In addition, he marked his differences with the previous management of Cambiemos and asked for a great STEP to “measure forces” and to contribute to “build a great republican alternative at the national level that it is very broad and that it seeks to represent the millions of Argentines who today are anguished and fearful. “

