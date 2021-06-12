Professor of the St. Petersburg Conservatory, Honored Artist of Russia pianist Sergei Uryvaev died on Saturday at the age of 74. This was announced on Saturday, June 12, by the press service of the Musical College. ON THE. Rimsky-Korsakov on the page in the social network “VKontakte”.

“Dear friends, dear colleagues, the music world has suffered an irreparable loss today; on June 12 <...> the professor of the chamber department of the St. Petersburg Conservatory <...> Sergei Aleksandrovich Uryvaev passed away,” the message says.

The music school noted that the Honored Artist of Russia died “from the consequences of the coronavirus.”

“He has listened to almost all of our Rimkor’s pianists who have graduated in recent decades. Sergei Uryvaev was a musician of the highest skill and subtlety, a sensitive, generous person, an intelligent Leningrader. He was easy to communicate, as a teacher – always filled with inner light. Many of our teachers studied with Professor Sergei Aleksandrovich Uryvaev. Eternal memory ”, – the staff of the school expressed their grief.

Sergei Uryvaev was born in 1947 in Leningrad. Graduated from the Leningrad Conservatory in 1966. He studied under the legendary teachers Samaria Savshinsky, Vladimir Nielsen, Pavel Serebryakov and Maria Karandashova. For many years, Sergei Uryvaev was the chairman of the state commission of the St. Petersburg music school named after Rimsky-Korsakov. In addition, the musician performed solo and in all existing types of ensembles.