The Ahirase device is the first of its kind and uses a smartphone app and a vibration device with a motion sensor. These are attached in the shoe. Using vibrations, the Ahirase tells the user when to turn right, left or stop, depending on the route pre-selected through the app. If the user has to go straight ahead, the device vibrates in the front of the shoe. If you have to go right or left, the left or right part will vibrate.

Honda states that the product should enable an intuitive understanding of the route, so that users do not have to constantly pay attention to directions. That would lead to a safer and more relaxed walk. The route guidance is provided by satellite navigation, while the vibrating devices transmit messages to the nerves of the foot.