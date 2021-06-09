296 laps. This is the distance traveled by the Márquez brothers, Pol Espargaró and Takaaki Nakagami on the back of the RC213V in the 2021 Montmeló test which was held this Monday on the banks of the Besós. 1,383 kilometers in total, almost ’12 +1 ‘races in a row at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where the Honda riders have once again tested the different solutions at the chassis, aerodynamics, engine, rear suspension and electronics level that the factory engineers of the Golden Wing led to Jerez de la Frontera test (May 3) for adapt the configuration of the Japanese saddle to the Michelin rear tire, which last year offered more grip mid-turn thanks to a less rigid casing.

“I am devastated. I needed to shoot a day like this, to try things, but above all to do more and more laps. At first it was not bad, but afterwards I could not press. Now it’s time to rest and take another step in recovery. This day will be important for the future. One of the things we wanted to see was the aerodynamics, because we still have a chance to homologate it. I have noticed some small differences. Maybe we homologate it to help us on fast circuits. We also tested a lot of other things on the bike with the black fairing, but it wasn’t a prototype. It was just a matter of understanding some concepts for the future. We will have time to work more on the Misano test. New engine? I can’t be more specific or they will kill me! The engine is the same, it is just a few differences in balance. I made big changes every time I hit the track to understand the problem and which direction to go. It was not a bad day, I was able to drive better than on the weekend of the race and that is positive “, Marc has specified.

Honda could have concessions in 2022 if it continues without getting on the podium

“It was quite a complete test, a very busy day. Many things to test. We have tried to find the problems and the solutions. Trying so many things on the same day is quite confusing, but we have still drawn conclusions and we will see that in the next race. We found something that can be useful for the Sachsenring, but until we are there and we see the tires and the asphalt we will not be able to know if what was good here also works there. We have given the bike about 20 laps to test all the components and see which one gave us the most problems, if we find any that Honda has recently changed and reconfirm that it worked. I have focused on the bike that I used for the weekend. We have many problems with the current bike that we have to improve before thinking about the future. If we fix the current problems, the bike of the future will be much, much faster. We ended up feeling good “, has pointed out Pol.

It should be remembered that the Tokyo brand suffers its worst sporting crisis at the World Cup since 1982as they accumulate 21 tests without achieving a victory and 11 appointments without going up to the honor zone of a track. Precisely this last conjuncture, if repeated in the 12 great prizes that are still to be played this season, would make Honda would automatically have concessions (nine defrosted thrusters, unlimited private days, and six Wild Cards per issue) starting next year.

Marc Márquez has the best winning streak in the history of the World Cup in Germany



An aid that offers competition to the manufacturers of the more lazy queen class than Polyccio admitted in Barcelona without any blush that they need to today to get back to the front of the grid, albeit from Japan They prefer to use up all the bullets in the chamber first, as evidenced by the visit to Spain by Shinichi Kokubu, HRC’s director of development.

For now, the first projectile to be fired will be at Sachsenring (Germany), a track where Marc Márquez boasts the best streak in the history of the championship with 10 consecutive victories (one in 125cc, two in Moto2 and seven in MotoGP). And as the most famous butler on television would say … Cotton does not deceive.