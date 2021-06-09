Energy efficiency is one of the priorities in the distribution of European funds for the recovery that Spain will begin to receive this year and the rehabilitation of homes will be one of the pillars that promote the green economy and help reduce carbon emissions. To deepen the renovation of buildings and neighborhood communities EL PAÍS, in collaboration with Acciona, will host the meeting this Thursday Energy rehabilitation: steps towards a sustainable recovery, in which the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, will participate.

The event will begin at 9:30 on Thursday with the presentation of Miguel Jiménez, deputy director of EL PAÍS. Then the minister José Luis Ábalos will intervene to give way to a table moderated by the journalist José Luis Aranda where they will debate Abel Caballero, president of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP); Luis Cabrera, president of the National Association of Energy Services Companies (ANESE) and Elena González Sánchez, director of Energy Services at Acciona.

To achieve the green milestones, the Government has launched different rehabilitation programs worth about 5,800 million euros that will be led by the Ministry of Transport and supported by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, being the autonomies that will have the competences and the municipalities which will intervene in the development of the plans.

The renovation of homes, the focus of the project, will aim to improve the energy efficiency of a total of 480,000 buildings, from 2021 to 2023, contemplating the creation of 400,000 jobs. These actions will make a decisive contribution to the success of the energy transition to achieve zero emissions by 2030 and a sustainable and inclusive post-COVID economic recovery.