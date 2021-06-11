Starring Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, Hilde and Matt Lisko return today via Apple TV + with the second season of ‘Home Before Dark’, the mystery series that has become one of the favorites and best bets of that platform. This time with the help of her father, Hilde, the little reporter, will initiate an investigation that will lead her to fight against a powerful corporation that threatens the health of her family and the people of Erie Harbor. “As Hilde discovers these clues, she is learning to manage her relationship with her friends, her family, and her sister. She is also understanding that life is not just chasing a story, but she is discovering her own being, her own skin ”, reveals the 11-year-old young actress through Zoom Brooklynn Prince, regarding the new season.

In ‘Home Before Dark’, Matt Lisko, a seasoned journalist, has lost his job and is forced to return to the family home in Erie Harbor along with his wife and three daughters. And it will be there that Hilde, her second 9-year-old daughter, will discover a crime that remained unsolved.

For both Brooklynn Prince and British actor Jim Sturgess, (Matt Lisko), the success of ‘Home Before Dark’ lies in the issues it addresses within a family like any other and the parallel stories of the town. “The formula is very specific. The emotions of the characters are real, about their family and the things they have to go through are real life. Matt, my character, makes sure his daughters are very honest and gain a real perspective on the adult world, in which they are also navigating. In the first season we got to have several adult positions, but we addressed a young audience. When the family sits down to watch the series, the adults experience something at the same level as the children and it is nice to have this shared experience ”, he affirms.

Like father and daughter

Brooklynn adds that what is interesting about the series is that children’s voices are valued. “I think it’s good not to belittle what children say because they have a voice and keeping it silent could turn off something inside of them. What we need now is not silence, but a renewed voice that speaks the truth, words of wisdom that help society grow and create a better future, “says the talented actress, who for this role has received only good reviews. “I identify with Hilde, in the sense that they are both strong, free and passionate about what they do,” he says.

Jim Sturgess emphasizes that the chemistry that they have built is projected in front of the screen. Coincidentally, during the show’s first season, the actor made his real-life father debut and that further entrenched the Matt of the story. “They started putting more makeup under my eyes!” —Confesses the remembered protagonist of One Day laughing, while Prince bursts in: “He has to change his baby’s diapers at night! The truth is that he enters the set and already practically acts like dad, it’s a lot of fun. I think Jim has grown, in fact this season you see more of him as a dad, you feel like he’s actually a dad. “

Sturgess also has his own compliments for the little lead: “Brooklynn is getting better, funnier and more confident. It is more professional and grows. I like to think how he will be as a teenager, I don’t know, but now that he is 11 years old, it is incredible. The relationship we have is very strong and has developed as the series progresses. That is why it is easy to work with her, there is a very close relationship between us that was there from the beginning when we were chosen for the characters. This beautiful connection is there and is transferred to history ”.

Brooklynn, what lessons have you learned from your character?

What I have learned is that people, sometimes, want to lower you and do not believe in you, but if you have what you love, nothing is going to affect you at the end of the day, keep doing it. My support is my mother, for Hilde her father and, as long as we have that person there, we can continue.

Jim, what do you think are the challenges Matt has in raising such a talented girl as Hilde?

I think it has grown a lot from one season to the next. Anyway, the story that Matt has will continue to hurt him, he feels that something has been stolen from him and he does not want the same to happen to his daughter. He is trying to encourage her to move on, not to abandon her passion as he did, he is her support. That is the role that all parents should take on.

