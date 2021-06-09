It is common knowledge that The last Tango in Paris, Salò or the 120 days of Sodom and Irreversible They scandalized half the world with their sexual scenes.

Throughout the history of cinema there were directors who filmed highly original and explicit sexual scenes, broke ethical barriers with immutable aggressions and made works that were believed to be “art cinema” seen as if they were porn films. There was no unexplored terrain.

The following list will not present controversial movies for their sex scenes in a language other than English and the titles will not be the most popular there.

In Hollywood, the thing was very difficult for those and those enthusiasts of nudism and the nights of passion without sheets. From 1934 to 1967, the United States was governed by a legal blockade known as Hays Code that he did all the possible force so that the films of studies were submerged in the strictest puritanism.

One of the Republican leaders of the time, William Hays (hence the code name), established a series of restrictive rules for American productions related to the protection of the lower classes and anti-warfare.

What began as a relatively “progressive” idea ended up mired in the total conservatism that did not admit, among other things, nudity scenes of any kind.

In the long run, the Hays Code also ended up prohibiting the showing of foreign films in the United States and those nationals that were screened had to submit to representing what was understood as the “American way of life.”

Giving the reason to those who claim that the rules were made to destroy them, from the sixties the welcome cinematic riot began.

While Hollywood and studio movies hardly ever (even in this era) pushed the boundaries of pornography, directors increasingly began to show more. Since ’67, excesses are controlled by the well-known age classification that still continues to this day.

This short walkthrough begins with the first movie to be animated to the Hays Code. There we go.

1- Promises! Promises!

Jayne Mansfield (left) was completely undressed in the film.

“She does what no Hollywood star does except in despair: she does a nude,” said the great critic of the Chicago Sun-Times at the time. Roger ebert. Was referring to Jayne mansfield.

The protagonist of Promises! Promises! she was the first Hollywood star to be shown nude in an English language film in the post-war era. And he did it when the classifications were not yet in force. Hence the controversy of the film, which was a box office success.

2- Blow Up



Actor David Hemmings and model Verushka in Blow Up.

The importance of this masterful work of Michelangelo Antonioni (based on a short story by Cortázar) relies mainly on its artistic quality, but also, why not, that it was one of the forerunners of nudes in films distributed by large studios.

Blow up He showed the pubic hair of a woman for the first time and for that reason did not receive the approval of the Code. MGM, one of the most important Hollywood studios at the time, did not care and distributed it just the same.

3- straw dogs



George did not accept Peckinpah’s first idea when it came to doing the double rape scene.

Sam peckinpah He was known for making his filming complete disasters. Not for that reason mediocre films came out, quite the opposite. In fact, thanks to him it could be said that the western did not disappear.

On Straw dogs There is a scene that was censored in several countries and to this day it generates controversy. In it you can see a double violation suffered by the character of Susan george.

Scared by the rumors she heard about the director, George refused to do a first version of the scene that was apparently terrible. In the beginning, your character resists a man’s attack, but he can’t and does he accept? to be with him.

When she seems to feel comfortable (it is implied that she is thinking of someone else), a third party opens up on the scene and sodomizes her against her will.

4- A clockwork orange – Eyes wide closed



A clockwork orange is controversial wherever you look at it.

This is a double post because these are films created by the same artist. With Stanley kubrick Anything can be exemplified because, although he did not leave a work as extensive as Alfred Hitchcock or Howard Hawks, his filmography is completely heterogeneous and perfectionist.

A clockwork orange, which was released as “X” and after a few seconds cut it became “R”, it shows a very harsh rape scene while one of the assailants sings “Singing in the Rain”.

The actress who participated in that scene could not bear it and gave up the few takes. The person seen in the shot in the premiere cut is his replacement.



Tom Cruise was 37 when he starred in the movie.

Eyes wide Shut It is, without a doubt, one of the best three erotic films of the last decades. Kubrick’s farewell letter showed the kings of sex appeal Nicole Kidman Y Tom cruise in hot scenes and the protagonist snooping in the middle of a disturbing orgy.

5- Blue Velvet – Mulholland Drive



Isabella Rossellini and Hopper in Lynch’s strange film.

The path of the gruesome continues with the unequaled eroticism of two films of the modern reference of surrealism: David lynch.

On Blue velvet, probably one of the most “accessible” to the mass audience of the American director, Dennis Hopper and Issabella Rossellini let their libido run while the character of Kyle MacLachlanAs always, watch from the shadows.



Watts and Laura Harring in one of the mythical scenes on Mulholland Drive.

Mulholland DriveDespite being anything but a cheerful film, it has a couple of unsurpassed erotic scenes in the director’s work. They are related to a night of passion that the protagonists maintain and to a masturbation. The architect of both is the most talented Naomi watts.

6- Showgirls



Berkley, the lead actress, didn’t land a major lead after starring in Showgirls.

The dutch director Paul verhoeven It is the irreverent that Hollywood always needed. Showgirls It’s probably the studios movie with the most nude scenes out there. In its two hours of footage, at least thirty minutes are of sexy topless dancers.

Of the innumerable erotic scenes in this cult film, one of wild sex in a pool, the dances in the cabarets and one in which the protagonist interacts with ice can be highlighted …

7- Lost



Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck have a strange relationship in Lost.

As a representative of the films of the decade of the ’10, David Fincher He gifted his fans with an unforgettable sex scene. They participate in it Rosamund pike Y Neil Patrick Harris.

The characters are having sex and when he is at the climax of the situation she takes a razor from under the pillow and cuts his neck. Excellent performances, precision, and editing pace. Shock There is no doubt that the scene is still in the memory of those who saw the film.