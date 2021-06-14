Hollywood actor Ned Beatty died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 83. He would have died in his sleep, report his manager and daughter according to American media. The 83-year-old actor was known for his supporting roles in Deliverance, Nashville and two Supermanmovies.

Beatty was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the drama film Network in 1979 and a Golden Globe for his role in Hear my song in 1992. The Hollywood Reporter calls him „one of the most respected character actors of his time”. As an actor, Beatty often took on eccentric or unusual supporting roles. Before his retirement, he played in the romantic comedy Baggage Claim (2013) and spoke the voice of Lotso the teddy bear in Toy Story 3 (2010).

The Supermanactor married four times in his life. In 1999, he married his last wife Sandra Johnson. In all, Beatty had eight children.