W.he quickly turns the vacation debate over. Weeks ago it was about the yawning emptiness in the holiday resorts, now there is a new horror word for those wishing to travel: “Fully booked”. Vacation seekers are now hearing this more often, especially for destinations within Germany that have always been popular. The first vacation rental renters on Sylt have assigned all accommodations for the summer. The situation is similar elsewhere. “In some areas of the Baltic Sea we are already seeing an occupancy rate of over 80 percent during the summer holidays,” says a spokesman for Hometogo.

May was the month of catching up for the tourism industry – and for those wishing to travel the month of catching up on postponed bookings. “The demand situation changed a lot in May,” says the Hometogo spokesman. The number of searches for holiday homes has increased by more than 80 percent within a month.

Travel agencies are also reporting more interest abroad. Ingo Burmester, the Head of Central Europe at DER Touristik, recently reported that significantly more bookings were received there than usual in May – also compared to pre-Corona times. Nevertheless, the international business lags far behind the pre-crisis level, it has left its mark on the fact that the important early booking phase was canceled in 2021. For tourist strongholds in Germany, however, business is returning to normal.

Popular places already almost fully booked

The holiday home marketer DS Destinationsolutions found, while searching through its database, that only about every fourth quarter is available on the entire German coast – both Baltic and North Sea – for July and August. The company from the group around the hotel portal operator HRS reports 27 percent free on the North Sea and 26 percent on the Baltic Sea for August.

These values ​​for entire regions are likely to hide the fact that there is hardly anything left in particularly sought-after locations in hotels and holiday apartments. The advice to hurry up with vacation planning comes almost too late. For example, if you are looking for holiday accommodation on a North Sea island for August, you can still choose from 15 percent of the entire range. Also for the foothills of the Alps, only a third of the accommodations are listed as available.

However, there is no limitless sensation at the Dehoga Hotel Association. According to a survey that the association carried out among its members at the beginning of June, 45 percent of the companies still see their continued existence at risk. In January, however, it was three out of four companies. Among the companies with worries are above all hotels that do not benefit from the desire for a summer vacation planned at short notice: companies that otherwise live from business with conferences and large celebrations, and accommodations in large cities or beyond the tourist strongholds.

Germany divided in tourism

“If you are looking for peace and quiet, you should also consider regions away from the long-running hits,” is the vacation tip from Gunilla Krebs from the DS management team. The HRS subsidiary operates as an IT service provider for a six-digit number of holiday apartments in Germany, whose owners have ads processed on portals from Booking.com to Fewo-Direkt via DS. And the company’s database shows that Germany is a divided country amid the resurgence of tourism.