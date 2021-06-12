Berlin (DPA)

German national football team assistant coach Markus Sorge said on Saturday that midfielder Jonas Hoffmann will remain with the Euro 2020 team, hoping to recover at some point from his knee injury.

Hoffman faced the misfortune of injury and illness with the first team and hurt himself on Thursday, he was unable to train with the team and was examined by the medical staff.

“If we didn’t have hope that Jonas would play in the tournament, he wouldn’t be here,” Sorge said. The German national team will open its Group F matches against the world champion France next Tuesday in Munich.

“We are ready and eager to participate in the tournament,” said national team striker Timo Werner.