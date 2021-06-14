CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra speaks twice today with informateur Mariëtte Hamer. His conversation with ChristenUnie leader Gert-Jan Segers has already ended and Hoekstra is currently talking to PvdA leader Lilianne Ploumen. Prior to the first conversation, Hoekstra spoke to the press about the internal struggles of the CDA with Member of Parliament Pieter Omtzigt. This weekend, Omtzigt decided to leave the party and announced that he would start working as an independent Member of Parliament after returning from his sick leave.

“All I can say is that we have spared no effort to prevent this,” Hoekstra said, referring to Omtzigt’s departure from the party, to ANP news agency. “Which of course also makes me very sad, that I find it extremely unfortunate that it turned out this way.”

Omtzigt’s departure from the CDA may affect the formation. Due to the loss of a seat, some formation combinations (VVD, CDA and D66 with Volt or JA21) are no longer possible. The party may also be less attractive as a potential negotiating partner, because other parties may see the CDA as unstable. Hoekstra himself stated prior to his conversation with informateur Hamer that the formation process has not become more complex due to Omtzigt’s departure from the CDA.

Hoekstra is currently still with Hamer and speaks with Ploumen of the PvdA. CU leader Segers explained his conversation with Hoekstra from earlier in the day and made it clear once again that he does not see his party immediately becoming part of a new cabinet. “There are many options, including a minority government,” said Segers. According to him, this option should first be investigated before the ChristenUnie may come into the picture as a coalition partner.