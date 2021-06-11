No Result
Hockey World Championship silver medalist Saku Mäenalanen returns from Jokers to Kärpp

June 11, 2021
Hockey player Saku Mäenalanen returns to his breeder’s club in Kärppi. The recent World Championship silver medalist represented the Jokers at KHL for two seasons, but suffered injuries. However, the World Cup tournament showed him rehabilitated to a tough level.

Mäenalanen last represented Kärpp in the 2017–2018 season. His new contract with Oulu is for three years, but the contract has a foreign option after the first year.

“The biggest stuff was the desire to succeed and play a big role. I felt that both things were fulfilled here. When I heard what kind of team is being built here, it certainly seemed like it, too. It’s great to come back home for a jug hunt, ”Mäenalanen commented in Kärppie’s press release.

