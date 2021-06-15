Hockey Vegas waved Montreal in the first semi-final match, the Finnish representation missed points

The Golden Knights knocked out the Montreal Canadiens score 4-1.

Hockey The Montreal Canadiens, represented by Finnish players in the NHL, bowed to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first game of the semi-finals.

The Golden Knights knocked out the Canadiens 4-1.

The Vegas team took the lead in the first set. The team took the game to 2-0 at the beginning of the second period. The first goal was scored Shea Theodore and another Alec Martinez.

After a scuffle in the guest’s penalty area 12 minutes into the game, the home team was awarded a penalty.

The puck was guided to the finish Cole Caufield.

Less than a minute later, Golden Knights continued to score when Mattias Janmark hit the puck inside. The team finished their winning streak in the third period when Nick Holden waved the net.

The game saw Finnish color in Montreal colors when Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia skated in the trough. The Finnish representation missed points.

Four wins make it to the Stanley Cup final.