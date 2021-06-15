No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Vegas waved Montreal in the first semi-final match, the Finnish representation missed points

by admin_gke11ifx
June 15, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Golden Knights knocked out the Montreal Canadiens score 4-1.

Hockey The Montreal Canadiens, represented by Finnish players in the NHL, bowed to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first game of the semi-finals.

The Golden Knights knocked out the Canadiens 4-1.

The Vegas team took the lead in the first set. The team took the game to 2-0 at the beginning of the second period. The first goal was scored Shea Theodore and another Alec Martinez.

After a scuffle in the guest’s penalty area 12 minutes into the game, the home team was awarded a penalty.

The puck was guided to the finish Cole Caufield.

Less than a minute later, Golden Knights continued to score when Mattias Janmark hit the puck inside. The team finished their winning streak in the third period when Nick Holden waved the net.

The game saw Finnish color in Montreal colors when Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia skated in the trough. The Finnish representation missed points.

Four wins make it to the Stanley Cup final.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Morata, in front of Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.