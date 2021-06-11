Hockey Tuukka Rask gets on the operating table, a worrying assessment of his return

The scout goalie outlined the continuation of his NHL career.

Boston Bruins Finnish goalkeeper Tuukka Rask revealed playing hockey league in NHL playoffs injured. At the same time, Rask said he would like to continue in the ranks of Boston next season as well.

The Bruins and Rask season ended on Wednesday as the New York Islanders knocked out the team in the second round of the playoffs, winning 4-2.

“I have a rupture of a cartilage ring on my hip, and because of that I will probably go for surgery within a month. I hope all goes well and I am ready to play hockey again next year, ”Rask told Bruins With a Twitter account in a published interview.

“My plan is to return to play in January or February.”

Rask revealed that a hip injury bothered him throughout the season. The Finn was able to play 24 matches in the regular season, but had to be sidelined in March due to back problems.

“We were able to manage my workload during the regular season really well. There wasn’t much to play in the tube, but of course the playoffs are played every other night. ”

Raskin an eight-year, $ 56 million contract with the Bruins ended this season and he will become a free agent in the summer. The Finn has only played in the NHL in Boston and assured that he does not intend to wear the shirt of any other NHL team.

“This is our home. I have three children in my family and we have a lot of friends here. I see no reason to go anywhere else, especially in this health situation. I hope I hope the surgery works well, and then we can talk about the deal. ”

Rask won the NHL championship at the Bruins in 2011, but served as the team’s second guard at the time. As the No. 1 keeper, Rask has beaten Boston twice in the NHL finals, but Chicago and St. Louis were stronger in 2013 and 2019.

Rask from Savonlinna was chosen as the NHL’s best goalkeeper in the 2013–14 season.