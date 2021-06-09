Hockey Toronto’s most famous landmark sprinkled salt on the wounds of the city’s puck fans – the attraction was illuminated with the colors of the Montreal Canadiens

The CN Tower shone in red, blue and white after the Canadiens had knocked down the city’s own team after the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Winnipeg Jets NHL playoffs.

Toronto and CN Tower, one of Canada’s most famous landmarks, has sprinkled salt on the wounds of Toronto Maple Leafs supporters of the city’s pride.

In the opening round of the playoffs, the Maple Leafs bowed to Montreal Canadiens 3 to 4, and that was too much for many supporters – especially as the Maple Leafs led the series 3-1.

Even the fall of pre-favorites made Internet jokers throw their verbal daggers 54 years ago in the direction of the club that last celebrated the Stanley Cup victory.

“Social distance since 1967,” the texts declared. The illustrations were the Maple Leafs logo and the Stanley Cup trophy at a safe distance from each other.

The Torontoians were shocked again when the Canadiens knocked out the Winnipeg Jets in the second playoff round 4-0 and advanced from the so-called Canadian Division to the semi-finals. It is now the only remaining Canadian team in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Tonight, the CN Tower will shine red, blue and white for the Montreal Canadiens, who are maintaining the Canadian Stanley Cup hope,” on the tower’s Twitter account. was told.

The Canadiens is the previous Canadian Stanley Cup winner. The club last celebrated the championship in the summer of 1993.