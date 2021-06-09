Hockey Tampa Bay knocked out three Finnish Carolinas in the NHL playoffs

The reigning champion will next face either the Boston Bruins or the New York Islanders.

Hockey In the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated Carolina Hurricanes for the fourth time and is progressing almost purely. Carolina only managed to take Tamva once in the second round of the playoffs.

The teams ’last encounter ended in Tampa Bay with goals 2-0. The first goal of the match was scored in the second round by a Canadian striker Tampa Brayden Point.

The winning figures were finalized by Point’s US counterpart Ross Colton, after the third round had been played for about nine minutes. Colton used his time on the ice, as he only accumulated less than eight minutes of playing time.

The Hurricanes Goal Account didn’t rubber up its emptiness, at least for lack of effort. The Carolinas shot a total of 29 times per goal, four more shots than their opponents.

Reigning champion Tampa Bay will next face either the Boston Bruins or the New York Islanders. The New Yorkers lead the match series 3–2. Four wins are required for the sequel.

Carolina With the fall, the team’s Finnish reinforcements will also go on summer holidays Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teräväinen and Jani Hakanpää.

During the last match of the season, both Aho and Hakanpää took penalties. Aho was passed on the violence for two minutes on the ice after he took on the Tampa Canadian striker Steven Stamkosin with the end of the first batch. Stamkos also received a two-minute penalty for the same fuss.

Hakanpää got his own two-minute block in the first half of the second round.

Aho also found himself in a penalty situation in the second set of the match. At the time, however, he was hooked, resulting in Tampa’s Czech striker Ondrej Palat went to the ice.

Aho was on the ice in a total of 56 games and Sharp in 21. Hakanpää moved to Carolina in mid-season from the Anaheim Ducks. In Anaheim’s shirt, 42 games were accumulated, while alongside Carolina’s teammates, he managed to fight in 15 matches.

During the season, Aho scored a total of 24 goals, Teräväinen five and Hakanpää two.