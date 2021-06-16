Hockey Nikita Kucherov fed the Islanders knot, Leo Komarov, 14 cooling minutes

The reigning champions Tampa Bay Lightning leveled the score to 1–1.

Tampa Bay’s number one name was the Russian striker Nikita Kucherov, who scored three of his team’s four goals. In addition to Kucherov, a Swedish defender in Tampa Bay Victor Hedman was in tune after scoring 1 + 1.

The opening round of the match progressed steadily for the goals. Brayden Point took Kucherov and David Savardin feed just before the middle of the batch. Brock Nelson brought the islanders to the levels a little later by force majeure.

The opening round also saw a nasty situation with the Islanders Adam Pelech pushed the crossbar with a fast-paced Tampa Bayn Point Islanders goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov on. Varlamov left the locker room immediately after the situation and Islanders ’goal came Ilja Sorokin. However, Varlamov returned to the trough in the second installment.

In the second in installments in Tampa Bay Ondrej Palat took his team to a 2-1 lead from Kucherov and Hedman, and the Islanders no longer recovered. In the final installment Jan Rutta scored a blue line from Tampa Bay’s 3-1 victory goal and Hedman added another 1-1 lead to the team’s lead.

Mathew Barzalin A 2-4 reduction towards the end of the match was a meager comfort to the Islanders.

Islanders Leo Komarov was left without power points, but the Finn collected a total of 14 cooling minutes. Komarov received a 2 + 10 minute penalty in the final round of the match after being tamed by Tampa Bay Yanni Gourden with. Komarov also fired twice in the match, tackled once and got just over 10 minutes of playing time.

The next two matches in the series will be played in New York.