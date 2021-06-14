Hockey New York Islanders took the reigning champion victory in the opening semi-finals – Leo Komarov was left without power points

After 30 shots, Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov thought focusing on his own game was the key to success.

Hockey In the NHL, the New York Islanders started the semifinals strongly by taking the win from reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Islanders Mathew Barzal opened the goal of the match only in the second half of the second round, followed by a teammate Ryan Pulock took the Islanders 2-0 lead.

The first goal came as a result of the pass.

Tampa Bayn Brayden Point narrowed down the very last minute of the match, but the game ended 2-1 in favor of New York. The Islanders lead the game with a win of 1-0.

The pressure at the ends of both teams was hard. New York goalkeeper Semjon Varlamov blocked 30 shots in the game. Varlamovin with a Florida colleague Andrei Vasilevski stopped the puck 29 times.

“We played the whole game well,” Varlamov said league pages according to the game after.

“We played hard, physically. We played our game. We focused on our own game. I think that is the reason for our success. ”

New York’s second goal was a hard shot.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz sees the game go much as expected. For him, the Tampa Bay game felt familiar, which he saw as a positive thing, as the teams haven’t played against each other for months.

Due to the corona restrictions, the teams only faced opponents playing in the same division in the regular season. The Islanders play in the Eastern Division and the Lightning in the Central.

A Finnish striker playing in the shirt of a New York team Leo Komarov was on the ice for about 14 minutes, but left the trough without power points.

Lightning and Islanders will meet next time from Wednesday morning to Finnish time.

The second semi-final series will face the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens. The match series starts on Tuesday morning Finnish time.