Hockey Montreal thinks shackles underdog position in NHL playoffs: “It’s a privilege to be in this situation

Vegas The Golden Knights are wary of underestimating the Montreal Canadiens as the NHL hockey semi-finals get underway.

Las Vegas is a favorite in the series, but Montreal has already shown that it can come as a surprise. At the culmination of the season, Monreal dropped first-class team Toronto and then second-team Winnipeg.

“The last seven matches in Montreal, three against Toronto and four against Winnipeg, have shown that the team has reached a new level,” said the head coach of Las Vegas. Peter DeBoer NHLwebsite.

CEO of Montreal Marc Bergevin emphasizes that the team does not care about preconceptions. The regular season with its corona breaks was already tough, but in the summer there is an opportunity to turn everything into joy.

“Vegas is, of course, one of the top teams in the league, it dropped out of the Colorado sequel,” Bergevin recalled in a statement posted on the club’s website. in a video interview.

Las Vegas and Montreal will open the Stanley Cup final spot hunt early Tuesday in Finnish time. There is a strong Finnish interest in the match series, because they play in Montreal Joel Armia, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen.

Of the trio, Armia and Kotkaniemi have scored four goals for their team in the playoffs, Lehkonen two.

Bergevin emphasized that in addition to youth, the team also has Corey Perryn and Eric Staalin like experienced leaders who help at the culmination of the season.

“It is a privilege to be in this situation,” Bergevin referred to reaching the top four.

Additional color match series brings that the semi-final teams will face for the first time this season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Regular Series was played among its own division.

Reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders will start their semi-finals early on Monday in Finnish time. The teams also faced each other at the same stage of the season a year ago, and that’s when Tampa advanced to the finals against Dallas with 4-2.

“Tampa has to defeat us, we don’t help them with that,” says Islanders central striker Casey Cizikas To the NHL. He assured the team’s game and self-confidence were right.

In the Islanders, the league is aiming for a final spot Leo Komarov, with playoff powers in sizes 0 + 3.