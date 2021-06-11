No Result
Hockey Las Vegas rolled on to the NHL playoffs

June 11, 2021
Mikko Rantanen scored one goal for Colorado but ended up on summer vacation with his teammates.

Vegas The Golden Knights secured a sequel to the hockey league in the NHL as it crushed the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the playoffs in the sixth game of the match series. The victory came in 6-3 goals.

Las Vegas took the 4-3 lead at the end of the second round. Colorado couldn’t catch it anymore. In the third set, the hosts scored two more goals.

Colorado paint cannon Mikko Rantanen scored another goal for his team.

Las Vegas sealed the match series with a win of 4-2. It gets the Montreal Canadiens in the third round.

