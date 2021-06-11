Hockey Jarmo Kekäläinen promoted assistant coach Brad Larsen as Columbus head coach

Jarmo Kekäläinen the hockey NHL club Columbus Blue Jackets named the club’s longtime assistant coach Brad Larsenin as his new head coach. Larsen worked as an assistant coach for seven years.

At the same time, the coach of Pest ended the speculation in which the Lions head coach Jukka Jalosta was planted in the first NHL wash of his career just in Columbus. Jonen has an NHL clause in his Leo contract, which will last until next spring.

Larsen replaced John Tortorellan, whose name came to Finns’ minds last winter at the latest, when he was bench Patrik Laine at the beginning of this Blue Jackets career. The tortorella wash ended in May.

Larsen, 43, tries to elevate Columbus into the playoffs again, as this spring the team got stuck in the regular season. The Canadian coach made a three-year contract.

“In seven years, Larsen has earned the respect of players, staff and the organization,” Kekäläinen commented and praised Larsen’s work ethic and way of treating people.

In addition to the wave, the Finnish goalkeeper played in Columbus last season Joonas Korpisalo and, like Laine, became a defender in the middle of the season Mikko Lehtonen.