Hockey Ilves and Tappara will start the events of Tampere’s new arena with two local matches

The local opponents are the main users of the hall and will hit each other in two consecutive league matches on December 3rd and 4th.

Hockey The men’s league teams Ilves and Tappara will perform in the first events of Tampere’s new Uros Live arena at the beginning of next December.

The multi-purpose arena, which will be completed in the city center, will have an audience capacity of more than 13,000 spectators at hockey matches and up to 15,000 spectators at concerts.

CEO of Tamhockey Oy Mika Aro and CEO of Ilves Hockey Oy Risto Jalo believe that the audience numbers of Tampere clubs will rise to the next level in the era of a new arena.

“The new arena provides a framework to offer unprecedented sports experiences. Immediately in both matches of the opening weekend, spectators will have a great opportunity to see and experience something completely new when each club presents their new match for the first time, ”says Mika Aro, CEO of Tappara, in a press release.

“Through cooperation between clubs, our supporters, our partners and the arena organization, we will be able to create even higher-quality entertainment experiences in the future,” says Risto Jalo, CEO of Ilves.

The Uros Live arena, which will be the main venue for the 2022 World Hockey Championships, will also include office space, a hotel, a casino and restaurants.