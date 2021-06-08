Hockey Artturi Lehkonen’s goal winged Montreal’s match series victory – Tuukka Raskin Boston one loss away from relegation

The Montreal Canadiens dropped the Winnipeg Jets sequel. The New York Islanders were one win ahead of the Boston Bruins.

Hockey In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens have knocked out the Winnipeg Jets sequel by winning the shortest run of the match series 4-0. In the final match, Montreal knocked out their visitors to Winnipeg for a 3-2 overtime in a steady battle.

Montreal was winged further Artturi Lehkonen the goal scored by the team at the end of the first set. Other Finns on the ice missed points.

You can see Lehkonen’s goal below.

Lehkonen’s teammates were Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia. The only Finn in the counterparty was Kristian Vesalainen.

Montreal started the match strongly by taking a 2-0 lead in the first set, but the fight became steady as Winnipeg stood up in the second set to tie. Both goals were American Logan Stanley handwriting.

The third installment was a station war in which no goals were accumulated for either camp. The match was finally settled only in overtime Tyler Toffolin to the finish.

With their victory, Montreal emerged as the winner of the Canadian division, which came as a surprise to many as the team went into the playoffs in fourth place in the division.

Previously In a match played during Finnish time on Tuesday morning, the Boston Bruins lost to the New York Islanders in a goal storm, where the puck waved the net as many as nine times during the match, five times at the Boston goal and Fourth at the end of New York.

Guarded the Boston goal Tuukka Rask blocked 12 shots but four got through. At the start of the third round, Rask was replaced by an American goalkeeper To Jeremy Swayman, who blocked twice and passed through one shot.

Another Finn on the field, playing for New York Leo Komarov missed points. Of New York’s five goals, three were born of superiority. Of the 12 draws in a tie, Rask defeated 11.

New York Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri (21) scores past the Boston Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Raskin (40).

In the beginning the match still looked flat and Boston got off to a good pace with the Czech striker David Pastrnakin waved the New York net for another minute of play.

New York Canadian striker Mathew Barzal however, scored an equalizing goal with superiority before the end of the first installment.

In the second set, my gamble turned completely against Boston as New York struck three goals per Boston one. Two of the goals were born of superiority.

Boston’s luck seemed to turn in the third set and two goals were scored for New York’s one, but that was no longer enough to reverse the ship’s direction.

Boston’s lack of trying didn’t catch a loss, as the Russian player who guarded New York’s goal Semjon Varlamov really got creeps. A total of 44 shots were fired towards the goal, of which Varlamov blocked nine out of ten.

New York are now leading the series of 3–2, which is just a victory away from the promotion. When the teams meet next time early on Thursday in Finnish time, the moments of Boston’s fate are at hand.