The sales of the Swedish textile group Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) accelerate its recovery. In its second fiscal quarter —from March to May— it billed 46,509 million Swedish crowns (4,610 million euros), 62.25% more than that recorded in the same period last year, very impacted then by the toughest restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic, as reported by the company this Tuesday.

The strong rise is due, to a large extent, to the statistical effect: it is compared with a period in which sales plummeted 50% compared to the previous year. That is, the improvement becomes more evident when compared to a moment of depression. In fact, when compared to the second quarter of 2019 (SEK 57,474 million), the quarterly turnover is still 19% lower.

Despite the nuances that may exist, the improvement is noticeable. In addition, H&M, Inditex’s main European competitor, highlights that if the comparison is made in the local currencies in which it operates, the year-on-year growth is 75%. “The evolution of sales continues to be marked by the pandemic. At the beginning of the second quarter, about 1,300 stores were still temporarily closed. The open stores have had time restrictions, number of customers and space, “the firm explains in a statement.

By markets, in Germany and France, which are two of the main ones for the group, restrictions on commercial activity were maintained for most of the quarter. In fact, H&M highlights, at the end of May there were 180 stores that were still closed (well below the 1,300 stores that were locked at the beginning of the quarter). The trend is positive and the company foresees good times: “At the rate of increasing vaccination, more markets have allowed successive reopening, so the group continues to recover. And internet sales have continued to evolve well ”, he adds in the note.

June improves to 2019

The company, as it did in its last Inditex results presentation, points out that the favorable trend continues. So much so that at the beginning of their third fiscal quarter they already exceeded the sales of that period of 2019. H&M anticipates that between June 1 and 13, the turnover grew at a constant rate 35% compared to the previous year and 2% compared to to the exercise prior to the pandemic. That is, it already sells more than before the covid, although the comparison is made without taking into account the impact of currencies (whether favorable or unfavorable) due to the exchange rate.

This growth is also achieved with some 180 company establishments still closed due to the restrictions in force. Therefore, it is understood that the account situation will continue to improve as these stores return to business. In the first quarter, the Swedish chain posted losses of 1,070 million Swedish crowns (104 million euros), months in which the limitations on activity to control the pandemic were stronger.

The markets, for their part, have welcomed the results with falls of over 1% during the morning in the Swedish Stock Exchange. Despite this, the titles arrive today with a revaluation of 23% so far this year. And since the low in March, the price per share has doubled.