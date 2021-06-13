Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is a free-to-play mobile spin-off without hero Agent 47, developed by Hitman Go developer Square Enix Montreal.

Formerly titled Project Hitman Sniper Assassins, the game will take place in a new fictional universe unrelated to the main Hitman series or Hitman Sniper.

Instead of Agent 47, who has disappeared, you’ll follow a new group of assassins – Soji, Kiya, Kolzak, Knight, and Stone – activated by the International Contract Agency (ICA) following the rise of a new criminal network.

“We were given an amazing opportunity to extend the Hitman universe, not only by delivering a fresh take on the world, but also a cast of new playable characters,” lead game designer Fahad Khan said.

“Our new protagonists all have unique backstories and different styles that could turn into player style, amplifying their play experience, creativity and strategic choices when approaching a contract.”

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will release later in 2021 for both iOS and Android.