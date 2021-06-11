History Research: Indigenous people in Polynesia could still be the first people in Antarctica

Among other things, the study, which utilizes oral genetic information, says that indigenous travel to the area dates back to the 6th century.

Polynesian the indigenous peoples of the archipelago were the first to find Antarctica, says a new study. About it reported by The Guardian.

The study, published by the University of Otago in New Zealand, draws on literature and oral genetic information. Based on them, it seems that the Polynesians were the first people to travel in the waters around Antarctica and possibly also on the continent itself.

According to scholars, the journeys of the Maori and other Polynesians to the southernmost may have begun as early as the 6th century. They are told in many oral folklore stories.

Maori tribes According to Ngāti Rārua and Te Āti Awa, the first person to travel to Antarctica was a Polynesian explorer Hui Te Rangiora.

Scholars write that “Polynesian accounts between the islands include Hui Te Rangiora’s expeditions to Antarctic waters – with his crew on the Te Ivi o Atea, probably in the 6th century”.

According to oral tradition, he and his crew called the sea around Antarctica a “frozen sea”.

The journey The waters of Antarctica are described in oral tradition narratives recorded in the late 19th century.

They tell, among other things, of the “terrible sea,” the “deceptive sea animal that plunges deep into the depths,” and “things like rock, the peaks of which burst from the sky and are completely bare and devoid of vegetation”.

Recorded oral history SP Smithin according to the stories may depict marine mammals and icebergs.

Later the stories tell of the first Maori and New Zealander off the coast of Antarctica. It was a Maori sailor Te Atu, who is said to have traveled with the U.S. cruise ship Vincennes in 1840.

In the past, Russians have been named the first people to visit Antarctica Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarevwho sailed into the area in 1820.

Doctor who led a new research project Priscilla Wehi said in a statement that more research on old travel is needed.