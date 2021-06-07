Hiring will skyrocket by 24% this summer in the Region of Murcia, the sixth largest increase by autonomous communities, with the creation of 15,210 contracts, compared to 12,264 last summer, according to Randstad’s hiring forecasts.

In the country as a whole, the summer campaign will generate 438,550 contracts, 20.7% more than the same period last year, reaching 2015 levels. However, Randstad explained this Monday that the figure will still be almost 30% below the volume reached in 2019, when the level of contracts exceeded 621,000 signatures.

Randstad assured that since 2012 the volume of contracts in summer has not stopped growing, until reaching more than 621,000 reached in 2019. However, the emergence of Covid caused the indicator to collapse in 2020 to 363,242 signatures, although advances in vaccination and the lifting of sanitary restrictions will favor its increase this year.

By regions, although almost all the autonomous communities will see their recruitment figures grow, Castilla-La Mancha (+ 31%), Aragon (+ 27.1%) and Cantabria (+ 25.7%) will lead the growth this summer with respect to last year. They are followed by Catalonia (+ 24.6%), Galicia (+ 24.2%), Region of Murcia (+ 24%), Asturias (+ 22.6%), Andalusia (+ 22.2%), Madrid (+ 21%), Valencian Community (+ 20.7%) and the Basque Country (+ 20.3%). Increases will also be recorded in Extremadura (+ 16.7%), Navarra (+ 15.5%), La Rioja (+ 13.5%), Castilla y León (+ 12.2%), Canarias (+9.7 %) and the Balearic Islands (+ 5.2%). In absolute terms, Andalusia (90,640), Catalonia (62,790), the Valencian Community (48,070) and Madrid (46,500) will be the autonomous regions where the most professionals will be incorporated and will account for 56.5% of the total summer hires.

Randstad noted that tourism will be a catalyst for the recovery due to the arrival of international visitors, along with the dynamism of national tourists, once restrictions have been lifted and confidence is regained thanks to vaccination. He also sees the summer sales campaign as another challenge for the recovery and believes that, after “the good” experience of e-commerce, it is expected that the physical channel will also be more dynamic. “If so, the incorporations of these profiles begin in June and last during the months of July and August, with promoters, employees and customer service positions being the most valued”, according to Randstad.

On the other hand, he assured that the hospitality industry will be another of the sectors that most boost employment in summer and from which greater dynamism is expected if restrictions continue to be eased.

Regarding transport, the most requested are all those profiles related to transport infrastructure, especially, the personnel of ports, airports and transport stations, where the knowledge of languages ​​is at least one essential aspect to access a job. Leisure is another of the sectors that bring dynamism to the labor market, thanks to the impulse generated by recreational activities and linked to tourism.

Experience in the position and languages, the most demanded



The study also highlights that companies are interested in hiring people in the summer who have experience in a similar position, since in this way they can respond to the increase in demand in a short space of time. According to Randstad, due to the increase in leisure and tourism, the knowledge of languages, especially English, is positioned as an indispensable requirement for many positions.

In addition, he stressed that, when selecting candidates, companies also value customer service-oriented profiles with commercial capacity. “Companies take into account aspects such as the predisposition to work in a team and to solve problems derived from daily operations,” according to Randstad.

The director of Randstad Research, Valentín Bote, stressed that the increase in hiring levels for the summer “is one of the best news that can be received after the hit of the pandemic.” “Although we are still far from the volumes prior to the appearance of the virus, this growth in hiring does not indicate that we are moving decisively towards recovery,” according to Bote.