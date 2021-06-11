Emergency number 112 received a score of calls around 14.30h from residents of Granada to raise the alarm over a fire next to Alhambra.

Infoca were called out yesterday to tackle a fire on a hillside next to La Alhambra, in the area of ​​the Hazelnut Fountain, to be more precise.

A total of 31 infoca firefighters, backed by personnel from the city fire service and air units (transport and water-bomber helicopters: Bell 412 & Kamov Ka-32) were involved in fighting the fire, which appears to have been in or next to an olive plantation.

The affected area lies between the Hazelnut Fountain and the area known as the Moor’s chair. Fortunately, the fire didn’t reach the caves area, which are occupied this time of year.

It’s too early to know what caused the fire but the abundance of dry vegetation and elevated temperatures – yesterday it reached 33ºC in Granada during the hottest part of the day.

